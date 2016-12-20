Kahlua Caramel French Toast

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal)  It’s the perfect bake ahead dish for the holidays!  Shannon Greenwood from Tandem Bagel Company shared her recipe for Kahlua Caramel French Toast.

Kahlua Caramel French Toast

  • ½ cup unsalted butter
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons corn syrup
  • 1 tablespoon Kahlua
  • 2-3 bananas
  • 6 1 inch slices Italian bread or challah
  • 5 large eggs
  • 1 ½ cups half and half
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon Kahlua
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ½ cup toasted sliced almonds

Combine butter, brown sugar and corn syrup in a sauce pan and cook over medium heat until the butter melts, stirring to blend well. Stir in 1 tablespoon Kahlua. Spoon into a 9×13 baking dish. Arrange banana slices in dish.

Trim the bread slices if desired. Arrange in a single layer in the prepared dish. Combine the eggs, half and half, 1 teaspoon vanilla and salt in a bowl and whisk until smooth. Pour evenly over the bread, chill, covered for 8-12 hours.

Let stand at room temperature. Sprinkle with the almonds. Bake at 350 on the center rack of the oven for 35 to 45 minutes or until top is golden brown. Serve.

Serves 6

 

 

