House damaged by gunfire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police investigated a shooting on Cherrelyn Street, Tuesday night, after a “shot spotter” was activated.

Springfield Police Lt. Mark Roland told 22News the “shot spotter” activated around 9:56 p.m. Tuesday; however, officers were unable to find the shooter or any victims.

Police did recover five cartridge casings in the area, and Lt. Roland said a house on Littleton Street was damaged by gunfire.

22News will continue to cover this story and bring you the latest information, on-air and on WWLP.com, when it becomes available.

Click Here if you’re unable to view the map above.