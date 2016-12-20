Gas line struck by Greenfield DPW crew; homes were evacuated

West Street, Phillips Street were closed while repairs were made

By and Published: Updated:
greenfield-gas-leak-2

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – About a dozen homes were evacuated Tuesday morning, after a Greenfield DPW crew struck a gas line, causing a leak.

Chris Farrell of Berkshire Gas told 22News that the DPW was doing excavation work, when they struck an intermediate pressure line on West Street sometime before 8:15 A.M. That street, as well as a portion of nearby Phillips Street, were closed as a result of the leak.

Fire Chief Robert Strahan said that the gas leak happened in front of a house, and by the time fire crews had gotten there, the house had started to fill up with gas.

Farrell said 10 to 12 houses in the neighborhood had to be evacuated as a precaution. Since it was so cold, residents were taken to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department to keep warm.

Greenfield Police Lt. William Gordon told 22News the gas was shut off by 9:45 A.M., and residents were allowed to return home. No one was injured.

Strahan said the DPW crew were trying to repair a broken water line when they struck the gas line.

Gordon said that though the gas is off, repairs were expected to continue through the afternoon.

Click here to view the map on your mobile device.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s