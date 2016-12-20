Gas line struck by Greenfield DPW crew; homes were evacuated

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – About a dozen homes were evacuated Tuesday morning, after a Greenfield DPW crew struck a gas line, causing a leak.

Chris Farrell of Berkshire Gas told 22News that the DPW was doing excavation work, when they struck an intermediate pressure line on West Street sometime before 8:15 A.M. That street, as well as a portion of nearby Phillips Street, were closed as a result of the leak.

Fire Chief Robert Strahan said that the gas leak happened in front of a house, and by the time fire crews had gotten there, the house had started to fill up with gas.

Farrell said 10 to 12 houses in the neighborhood had to be evacuated as a precaution. Since it was so cold, residents were taken to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department to keep warm.

Greenfield Police Lt. William Gordon told 22News the gas was shut off by 9:45 A.M., and residents were allowed to return home. No one was injured.

Strahan said the DPW crew were trying to repair a broken water line when they struck the gas line.

Gordon said that though the gas is off, repairs were expected to continue through the afternoon.

Click here to view the map on your mobile device.