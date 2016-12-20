Not guilty plea for Granby child pornography suspect

Sean Scully arrested back in July after search of electronic devices

By Published: Updated:
sean-scully
Sean Scully of Granby is seen here during his arraignment on a child pornography charge at Hampshire Superior Court in Northampton.

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man indicted on a child pornography charge pleaded not guilty in a Northampton courtroom Tuesday afternoon.

Forty-five year-old Sean Scully of Granby was arrested back in July, after police conducted a search of all electronic and storage devices at his home.

Granby man indicted on child pornography charge

According to Attorney General Maura Healey’s office, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children had notified them that pornographic images of children had been uploaded to a device using a cell phone linked to Scully.

Following his district court arraignment this summer, Scully had been released on $2,500 cash bail and required to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet.

As part of the conditions of his release discussed in superior court Tuesday, Scully has been told that he may use the Internet only for work-related purposes, and that he cannot have unsupervised contact with anyone under age 18. That includes his own child, whom he may only see if his wife is present.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s