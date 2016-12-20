Not guilty plea for Granby child pornography suspect

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man indicted on a child pornography charge pleaded not guilty in a Northampton courtroom Tuesday afternoon.

Forty-five year-old Sean Scully of Granby was arrested back in July, after police conducted a search of all electronic and storage devices at his home.

According to Attorney General Maura Healey’s office, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children had notified them that pornographic images of children had been uploaded to a device using a cell phone linked to Scully.

Following his district court arraignment this summer, Scully had been released on $2,500 cash bail and required to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet.

As part of the conditions of his release discussed in superior court Tuesday, Scully has been told that he may use the Internet only for work-related purposes, and that he cannot have unsupervised contact with anyone under age 18. That includes his own child, whom he may only see if his wife is present.