Springfield woman killed in crash on I-91 N in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) — State police say one person was killed and another was hurt after their Jeep Wrangler rolled off I-91 North and onto the street below the highway in Enfield.

Connecticut State Police say the passenger, 22-year-old Marie Parks of Springfield, was taken to Baystate Medical Center where she died of her injuries. Police identified the driver as 32-year-old John Gallucci from Windsor, Connecticut. Police say he was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford and is expected to survive.

Troopers were called to the crash on I-91 North Monday afternoon. Police say the car was traveling in the left lane of I-91 North just before Exit 47E when it crossed over all the lanes and hit the barrier on the right shoulder, before falling 20 to 30 feet from the highway onto Oliver Road.

According to the Connecticut State Police accident summary, neither airbags deployed during the crash. The report also indicates Gallucci was wearing his seatbelt but that it is unknown whether Parks was wearing hers.

