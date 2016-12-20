Community Compact Cabinet awards over $1M in grants for projects

BOSTON (WWLP) – More than $1,000,000 from the Community Compact Cabinet’s Efficiency & Regionalization grant program have been awarded to 72 municipalities and 10 school districts across the Commonwealth.

The grants will provide funds for one-time or transition costs to municipalities and other local governmental agencies that are looking to create regionalization, modernization and efficiency initiatives. The best practices can also be shared among members of the Community Compact.

Some of the funding will go to projects in Western Massachusetts:

Regionalization and Shared Services

Regional Animal Shelter / Animal Control (North Adams, Adams, Williamstown) – $200,000

Establish a SPED Collaborative for Northern Berkshire County Districts (North Adams Public Schools, Northern Berkshire School Union, Adams Cheshire Regional School District, Williamstown Public Schools, Lanesboro Public Schools, Mount Greylock Regional School District, Northern Berkshire Regional VocTech) – $148,099

Shared Conservation Agent (Easthampton and Southampton) – $48,300

Establish the Pioneer Valley Mosquito Control District (Deerfield, Greenfield, East Longmeadow Montague, Palmer, South Hadley, Southampton) – $35,310

Municipal and School Efficiencies

Chicopee City/Schools HR and Facilities Management Integration – $60,000

Environmental

FRCOG Planning for Climate Resilient Communities in the Deerfield River Watershed (Ashfield, Bernardston, Buckland, Charlemont, Colrain, Conway, Deerfield, Greenfield, Hawley, Heath, Leyden, Monroe, Rowe, Shelburne) – $131,280

PVPC Regional Approach to Wastewater and Stormwater Management for Connecticut River Communities (Agawam, Chicopee, Granby, Hadley, Ludlow, Northampton, Southwick, Springfield, West Springfield) – $111,550