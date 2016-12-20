Carando serving early holiday meal to service members at Barnes

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The men and women at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield got a holiday treat on Tuesday from a local meat wholesaler. Carando Meats provided a full course meal to the hometown heroes who protect our nations freedom everyday.

The Massachusetts-based company served the holiday meal as part of their “Carando Cares” campaign. Hundreds of service members went through line at the mess hall to get a full plate and enjoy a gift bag.

Carando’s communication director Leah Rubertino “Just to be able to say ‘thank you’ and hopefully bring them some holiday cheer is so important to us,” Carando’s communication director Leah Rubertino told 22News. “They make so many sacrifices. The whole family is making a sacrifice when their loved one is on deployment or they are back at home.”

“It feels great to be recognized and appreciated,” MSgt. Gabriel Kushin said. “Obviously, the holiday time has fantastic food and a great time for everybody to come together and enjoy a meal.”

Carando provides meals to organizations in the community that make a positive difference. They have served similar meals at the Springfield Police Department and to children at Shriners Hospital in Boston.