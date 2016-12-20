CAA offers tips for travels during the holidays

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – The Connecticut Airport Authority released some tips so you can have a smooth travel experience this holiday week at Bradley International Airport.

Kevin Dillon, the Executive Director of the CAA, recommends passengers who are traveling domestically allow 90 minutes for check in. Passengers who are traveling internationally should allow at least 3 hours.

“The key is to give yourself extra travel time and to plan ahead,” said Dillon. “Our dedicated airport team will do everything we can to make your travel through the airport as hassle-free as possible.”

You’re recommended to check and confirm the status of your flight with your airline prior to your departure for the airport. Visit www.flybdl.org for a look at Bradley’s parking options and terminal facilities.

You should also review the TSA screening guidelines ahead of time so you know what you can and cannot bring on the plane. Click Here for more travel tips from the TSA.