Another frigid day in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was another freezing start to the day on Tuesday, with residents dealing with frigid temperatures, even before winter officially begins.

It was zero degrees outside in West Springfield this morning. It was even colder in the Berkshires, where it was -3 in Becket as the sun was coming up.

“I know it’s been cold when I go on the internet and it says it’s like one degree today. Time to put on the long johns and dress in layers,” Paul Andrash of Chicopee said.

With temperatures expected to warm up, snow piles are expected to melt. Still, there is a chance that it could be a “white Christmas.”

“It doesn’t surprise me, in the sense that it’s December. It surprises me that two weeks ago, it was nice out, and you didn’t need a coat. Not loving it. Wishing I was in Florida,” Heather Kofidis of Granby said.

In order for it to be a “white Christmas,” there needs to be one inch of snow on the ground. It does not need to be new snow.