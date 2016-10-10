Columbus Day: What’s open, what’s closed

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Columbus Day is a federal holiday commemorating the landing of explorer Christopher Columbus in the Bahamas back in 1492. In Massachusetts, the holiday is observed by state, federal, and local government entities. Most service-industry businesses remain open, however.

Here is a look at what is open (and what is not) on Columbus Day.

Banks: Most closed

Federal Offices: Closed

Libraries: Closed

Municipal Offices: Closed

Post Office: Closed, no mail delivery

Public Transit: See below

Restaurants: Open

Registry of Motor Vehicles: Closed

Retail Stores/Malls: Open, most on regular hours

Schools: Closed

State Offices: Closed

Stock Market: Open

Public Transit

BRTA: No service

FRTA: No service, John W. Olver Transit Center closed

PVTA: Springfield and Northampton-area routes will operate on Saturday service. Some UMass Transit routes not operating. Click here for additional service alerts.