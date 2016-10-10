Columbus Day: What’s open, what’s closed

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Columbus Day is a federal holiday commemorating the landing of explorer Christopher Columbus in the Bahamas back in 1492. In Massachusetts, the holiday is observed by state, federal, and local government entities. Most service-industry businesses remain open, however.
Here is a look at what is open (and what is not) on Columbus Day.
- Banks: Most closed
- Federal Offices: Closed
- Libraries: Closed
- Municipal Offices: Closed
- Post Office: Closed, no mail delivery
- Public Transit: See below
- Restaurants: Open
- Registry of Motor Vehicles: Closed
- Retail Stores/Malls: Open, most on regular hours
- Schools: Closed
- State Offices: Closed
- Stock Market: Open
Public Transit
- BRTA: No service
- FRTA: No service, John W. Olver Transit Center closed
- PVTA: Springfield and Northampton-area routes will operate on Saturday service. Some UMass Transit routes not operating. Click here for additional service alerts.