Columbus Day: What’s open, what’s closed

Most public offices closed, private businesses open

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Columbus Day is a federal holiday commemorating the landing of explorer Christopher Columbus in the Bahamas back in 1492. In Massachusetts, the holiday is observed by state, federal, and local government entities. Most service-industry businesses remain open, however.

Here is a look at what is open (and what is not) on Columbus Day.

  • Banks: Most closed
  • Federal Offices: Closed
  • Libraries: Closed
  • Municipal Offices: Closed
  • Post Office: Closed, no mail delivery
  • Public Transit: See below
  • Restaurants: Open
  • Registry of Motor Vehicles: Closed
  • Retail Stores/Malls: Open, most on regular hours
  • Schools: Closed
  • State Offices: Closed
  • Stock Market: Open

Public Transit

  • BRTA: No service
  • FRTA: No service, John W. Olver Transit Center closed
  • PVTA: Springfield and Northampton-area routes will operate on Saturday service. Some UMass Transit routes not operating. Click here for additional service alerts.

