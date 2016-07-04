Independence Day: What’s open, what’s closed

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – July 4 is Independence Day- the day that Americans celebrate the ratification of the Declaration of Independence. In celebration of the 241st birthday of the United States, many businesses will be closed, and services will be unavailable. Here is a look at what you can expect for the Fourth of July:
- Banks: Closed
- Federal Offices: Closed
- Libraries: Closed
- Municipal Offices: Closed
- Post Office: Closed, no mail delivery
- Public Transit: See below
- Registry of Motor Vehicles: Closed
- Restaurants: Most open
- Retail Stores: Most open, but many closing early
- Shopping Malls: Most open, but closing early. See below for specific hours
- State Offices: Closed
- Supermarkets: Most open, but may operate on reduced hours
- Stock Market: Closed
Changes to public transit systems for Independence Day:
- BRTA: No service
- FRTA: No bus service, John W. Olver Transit Center closed
- PVTA: Springfield and Northampton-area buses on Sunday service, No UMass Transit service, Click here for details on specific routes
Shopping malls will be open, but many are closing early. Hours for department stores, restaurants, and cinemas may vary.
- Berkshire Mall: 12:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M.
- Eastfield Mall: 11:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.
- Enfield Square Mall: 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.
- Hampshire Mall: 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.
- Holyoke Mall at Ingleside: 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.
- Lee Premium Outlets: 10:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M.
- Thornes Marketplace: Closed