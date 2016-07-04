Independence Day: What’s open, what’s closed

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – July 4 is Independence Day- the day that Americans celebrate the ratification of the Declaration of Independence. In celebration of the 241st birthday of the United States, many businesses will be closed, and services will be unavailable. Here is a look at what you can expect for the Fourth of July:

Banks: Closed

Federal Offices: Closed

Libraries: Closed

Municipal Offices: Closed

Post Office: Closed, no mail delivery

Public Transit: See below

Registry of Motor Vehicles: Closed

Restaurants: Most open

Retail Stores: Most open, but many closing early

Shopping Malls: Most open, but closing early. See below for specific hours

State Offices: Closed

Supermarkets: Most open, but may operate on reduced hours

Stock Market: Closed

Changes to public transit systems for Independence Day:

BRTA: No service

FRTA: No bus service, John W. Olver Transit Center closed

PVTA: Springfield and Northampton-area buses on Sunday service, No UMass Transit service, Click here for details on specific routes

Shopping malls will be open, but many are closing early. Hours for department stores, restaurants, and cinemas may vary.

Berkshire Mall: 12:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M.

Eastfield Mall: 11:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.

Enfield Square Mall: 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.

Hampshire Mall: 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.

Holyoke Mall at Ingleside: 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.

Lee Premium Outlets: 10:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M.

Thornes Marketplace: Closed